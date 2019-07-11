GREEN RIVER — Bonnie C. Ringdahl, 83, of Green River, died on Friday, July 5, 2019, at the University of Utah Medical Center in Salt Lake City. A longtime resident of Green River, Mrs. Ringdahl died following a lengthy illness.
She was born on May 8, 1936, in Omaha, Nebraska, the daughter of Leon William and Frances Clare Thompson. She attended schools in Omaha and Green River and was a 1954 graduate of the Green River High School. She also attended college.
She married James Ringdahl in Green River at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church on Feb. 4, 1954, and he preceded her in death on Aug. 13, 2003.
Mrs. Ringdahl was employed by both School District No. 1 and School District No. 2 as a substitute teacher and at the Sweetwater County Assessor’s Office until her retirement.
She was a member of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church.
Cremation has taken place and a mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 900 Hitching Post Drive, Green River. A vigil service with rosary will be recited at 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 16 at the church. Graveside services and inurnment will be in the Riverview Cemetery. Friends may call at the church one hour prior to mass and one hour prior to the rosary.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.