ROCK SPRINGS — James “Jim” Joseph Sulkowski, 68, of Rock Springs died Saturday, July 06, 2019, at his home, surrounded by his family after a lengthy illness.
He was born April 29, 1951, in Hempstead, New York, the son of Alfred Sulkowski and Erkle (Curtis) Sulkowski. He attended schools in Long Island, New York, and graduated from Massapequa High School in 1969. He was an Air Force Veteran, serving during the Viet Nam Conflict from 1973 to 1977.
He married Deborah Rose Horn in Fort Ashley, West Virginia, in January 2007.
Funeral Services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 11, 2019, at the Providence Reformed Church, 1001 9th Street, Rock Springs. Military honors and interment will be in the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery. Friends may call at the church one hour prior to services.
Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com
