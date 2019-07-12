ROCK SPRINGS — Jay A. Weidler, 80, died Thursday, July 11, 2019, at his home in Rock Springs. He was a long-time resident of Rock Springs and is a former resident of Indiana.
He was born on March 6, 1939, in Lake City, Michigan, the son of Benno Weidler and Bernice Joesey. He attended schools in Lake City, Michigan, and was a 1957 graduate of the Lake City High School.
Weidler married Delores Palen in Three Oaks, Michigan, and she preceded him in death on Feb. 4, 1987, in Wyoming. He later married Mary Jane Maes Pyneart in Plymouth, Indiana, and she also preceded him in death on June 26, 2019.
He served in the United States Navy. He worked as a carpenter for 40 years until his retirement in 1999. He was a member of the Carpenters Union.
Following cremation, there will be no services at his request.
Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com
