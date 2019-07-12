ROCK SPRINGS — Stanley Frolich Sr. passed away peacefully at home with his family by his side, just days before his 94th birthday.
He was born in Superior to John and Johanna (Tomazavich) Frolich, where he lived until he graduated from High School. He met the love of his life and high school sweetheart, Lila Husak, and they married in December 1943. Together they had four children. They remained married until her death in March, 1993.
Immediately after high school he went to work in the coal mines and later worked in the trona mines. Stanley was also an entrepreneur and co-owned and operated Frolic’s Enco service station and later a radiator repair shop in Rock Springs with his brother John. He retired from D&D Converters in 1989.
Cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life will be conducted on Saturday, July 20, 2019, at the VFW, 1033 West Pine Street, Pinedale Wyoming.
Graveside services and inurnment will be conducted 11 a.m. Monday, July 22. 2019, at the Rest Haven Memorial Gardens.
