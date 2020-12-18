Amy DeClue 1968-2020 Amy Lee DeClue, 52, of Pinedale, Wyoming passed away Wednesday December 2, 2020 of complications from Covid-19. Amy was born October 1, 1968 in Laramie, Wyoming to John W. and MaryAnn Hay. She grew up in Rock Springs and Farson and graduated from Farson-Eden High School in 1987. She then attended Western Wyoming Community College and the University of Wyoming. She married her sweetheart Corey DeClue July 15, 2005 at their Flaming Gorge Family Cabin and to this union was born their son Corey Andrew DeClue. Amy was a para-educator for the Pinedale Middle School for 11 years. Her biggest focus in life was her family; her world revolved around her son's music and swimming events. She always said she was her son's unpaid Uber driver; she also loved making music herself by playing the piano and the guitar. Amy is survived by her husband Corey; son Andy; brother Leonard Hay; parents MaryAnn Grubb and John Hay III; uncles Keith Hay and Danny Shifler; aunt Carol Stevens and a host of loving in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins and long-time friends. She is preceded in death by her step-father Gary Grubb; grandmothers Frances Hay and Irene Shifler and her grandfathers Andrew Shifler, John W Hay II, uncle Joseph Hay and cousin Paul Shifler.
