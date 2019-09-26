ROCK SPRINGS -- Delbert Gray, 68, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County. He was a lifelong resident of Wyoming.
Mr. Gray was born on May 9, 1951, in Rock Springs and grew up in Superior, the son of Alfonso Gray and Dessie Bee Richard.
He was a 1969 graduate of Rock Springs High School and attended Western Wyoming Community College and the University of Wyoming for four years, where he obtained a Bachelor's Degree in Criminal Justice. Mr. Gray also attended the Wyoming Law Enforcement Academy for two years.
Delbert married Laurie G. Gray Podbevsek on Nov. 20, 1972, in Salt Lake City, Utah. They were married for 47 years.
He worked for the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Department as a detective, head of security for the hospital and WWCC. Delbert worked for the Rock Springs Police Department on and off for over 20 years until his retirement in 2015.
Mr. Gray was a member of the World Taekwondo Federation and the Wyoming Peace Officers Association.
Delbert enjoyed spending time with his family especially his grandchildren, boating, fishing, and politics; and he ran for sheriff five times. Delbert loved helping people; he always kept money in his pocket to give a helping hand to those in need.
Survivors include his wife Laurie Gray of Rock Springs; son Leontra Gray of Rock Springs; daughter Kilji Jenkins Gutierrez and husband Joaquin of Rock Springs; sisters Gloria Hutton and husband Fred and Ruby Tullock and husband Skip, all of Rock Springs; sister-in-law Lisa Andicoechea and husband Jose and their two children Nikole and Josh; five grandchildren Oaklan and girlfriend Bailey Johnson, Jada, Alexus, Jayleigh "Bean" and Jace; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son Tristan Jack; sister Emma Glaze; stepfather John Glaze; mother in-law Arlene Podbevsek; grandmother-in-law Hannah Smith; brother-in-law Jack A. Podbevsek; and father-in-law Jack G. Podbevsek.
Following cremation, a celebration of life will be conducted at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, at the Sweetwater Events Complex, 3320 Yellowstone Road, Rock Springs. Friends may call at the Sweetwater Events Complex one hour prior to services. The family respectfully requests donations in Delbert's memory be made to Primary Children's Hospital, 100 Mario Capecchi Drive, Salt Lake City, UT 84113. Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.
