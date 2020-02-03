ROCK SPRINGS -- Delma Jean Guthrie, 86, passed away Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, at her home in Rock Springs surrounded by her family. She was a resident of Rock Springs for the past two years and a former resident of Ozark, Arkansas.
Ms. Guthrie was born on Aug. 28, 1933 in Topeka, Kansas, the daughter of Theodore Merlin Brooks and Thelma Rogene Claypool. She attended schools in Superior and was a 1951 graduate of Superior High School.
Ms. Guthrie married Kenneth Harve Guthrie on Jan. 25, 1951, in Rock Springs. He preceded her in death on Nov. 19, 2016 in Fort Smith, Arkansas.
She worked in the warehouse at Stauffer Chemical for 11 years until her retirement in 1986.
Delma enjoyed spending time with her family: grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren. Ms. Guthrie loved being outside, working in her yard, fishing, camping, and playing golf. She also enjoyed watching basketball, softball, and football.
Survivors include her daughter Wanda Hodo and husband Richard of Rock Springs; brother Charles Brooks and wife Carol Ann of Corvallis, Montana; sister DeVonne Myers of Kaycee; grandchildren Stacie Brown and husband Bobby, Angie Shutran and husband Chris, and Cory Hodo; great-grandchildren Lexie Sanford, Austin Rodda and wife Rachele, Shaylynn Martin and wife Harlie, and Mikayla Murphy; great-great-grandchildren Axel Rodda, Grant Murphy, and Alizayah Rodda; and several nieces and nephews.
Ms. Guthrie was preceded in death by her parents; husband; brothers Carroll Brooks and Clyde Brooks; sister Doris DeCora; granddaughter Lisa Stegall; great-grandson Kyle Rodda; nephew Edwin DeCora; and niece Joann Rand.
Following cremation, services will be conducted at a later date in Fort Smith. Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.
