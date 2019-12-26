CHEYENNE -- DeLoris B. Wirtz, 92, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019, at her daughter's home in Cheyenne. She was a former longtime resident of Rock Springs and a current resident of Cheyenne.
DeLoris was born on April 20, 1927, in Neche, North Dakota, the daughter of Henry P. Bonaime and Delia C. Lemiear. She attended schools in North Dakota.
DeLoris married John P. Milender. They later divorced.
She worked as a cashier at the Outlaw 66 Service Station and a bartender for the Veterans of Foreign Wars, American Legion Archie Hay Post No. 24, and Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 151 for many years until her retirement in 2004.
DeLoris was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles Auxiliary and VFW Auxiliary.
She was a member of the Holy Spirit Catholic Community, and her religion played a major role in her life.
DeLoris enjoyed spending time with family, cooking, shopping, painting ceramics, and was an avid angel collector.
Survivors include her son Alvin D. Wirtz of Rock Springs; daughters Sylvia D. Kalis of Walhalla, North Dakota, and Jeanette Phelps and husband Michael of Cheyenne; 18 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; son Lester Donald Wirtz; daughter Anne Kendrick; great-grandson Dyllon Byrne; seven brothers Clarence Bonaime, Raymond Bonaime, Henry Bonaime, Virgil Bonaime, Leo Bonaime, Lewis Bonaime and Lawrence Bonaime; and sisters Estelle Bonaime and Mabel Bonaime.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 2, 2019, at the Saints Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church, 633 Bridger Ave., Rock Springs. A vigil service with rosary will be recited at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 2, 2019, at the church. Interment will be in the Rest Haven Memorial Gardens. Friends may call at the church one hour prior to the rosary Thursday. Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.
