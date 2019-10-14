ROCK SPRINGS -- Dennis Lee Barbero, 73 of Rock Springs passed away on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, under hospice care. A lifelong resident of Rock Springs, Mr. Barbero died following a five-year illness.
He was born on May 15, 1946, in Rock Springs, the son of Robert Joseph and Mary Teresa Girardi Barbero. Dennis attended schools in Rock Springs and was a graduate of Rock Springs High School with the Class of 1965.
He was a U.S. Army veteran of the Vietnam era and served from 1965 until 1971, when he received his honorable discharge.
Dennis was employed at FMC for 41 years and retired as a mechanic.
He was a member of Holy Spirit Catholic Community, American Legion Archie Hay Post No. 24, charter member of American Legion Riders, Fraternal Order of the Eagles Aerie 151, Sweetwater County and National Search and Rescue, Tyrolean Trentini and a former member of the JC's and USW 13214.
His interests included hunting, fishing and camping. He also loved spending time with his family, riding his Harley, and being a vinter by hobby.
Survivors include his daughter Honi Moore and partner Scott Richards of Rock Springs; brothers Donald Barbero and wife Sara of Rock Springs and Roland Barbero and wife Sandy of Salt Lake City, Utah; best bud and companion, his dog Chuck; grandchildren Rici Moore and Blaine Richards; many loving nephews, nieces and cousins; and other family including Veronica Webb and Jenifer Maynard both of Tennessee.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers Jerry Alex Barbero and Robert Barbero.
Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, at the Vase Funeral Chapel, 154 Elk St., Rock Springs. A vigil service with rosary will be recited at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, at the Vase Funeral Chapel. Friends may call at the Vase Chapel one hour prior to the rosary on Wednesday and again one hour prior to funeral services Wednesday at the Vase Chapel,. Military honors will take place. Following the services cremation will take place. The family of Dennis Lee Barbero respectfully suggests that donations in his memory be made to Hospice of Sweetwater County, 333 Broadway Suite 220, Rock Springs, WY 82901.
