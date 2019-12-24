GREEN RIVER -- Devin Ziegler, 22, of Green River passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, south of Green River.
He was born on Sept. 18, 1997, in Rock Springs, the son of Robert Ziegler and Heather Biron. Devin attended school in Rock Springs and Vernal. He was a 2015 graduate of AVEC High School.
He was employed as a diesel mechanic and had worked for Waste Management the past few years.
Devin enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, especially his siblings, Grandpa Zigg, and his dad; listening to music; playing guitar; the outdoors; and was very passionate about fishing. He had a huge heart and would do anything for anyone.
Survivors include his father Robert Ziegler and wife Rebecca of Vernal, Utah; mother Heather Biron of Rapid City, South Dakota; brothers Miles Lally of Rapid City, South Dakota, Zakary Ziegler of Vernal and Gabe Glenn of Rock Springs; sisters JaNae Ziegler and Madison Aiegler, both of Rapid City, Marissa Ziegler of Vernal, Brooklyn Lallly of Klamath Falls, Oregon, and Paighton Ziegler of Vernal; nephew Lakai Rodriguez; paternal grandparents David Ziegler and wife Sheila and Christi McComs and husband Mark, all of Green River; and maternal grandparents Jerry and Jackie Biron of Oakland, California, and Mike Helm and wife Teresa of Vernal.
Cremation has taken place. A celebration of life will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, at the Bunning Hall Freight Station, 603 S. Main St., Rock Springs. Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.