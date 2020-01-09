ROCK SPRINGS -- Diana J. McPhun, 75, of Rock Springs passed away on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at the Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County, following a lengthy illness.
She was born on June 3, 1944, in Daly City, California, the daughter of Earl William and Henrietta Mildred Ryan McPhun. Diana attended schools in Petaluma, California.
She had been employed for many years as a self-employed daycare provider.
Her interests included camping, fishing, hunting. She enjoyed spending time with her family and her pets.
Survivors include son Bill Coke and wife Susan of Rock Springs; daughter Theresa Humes of Rock Springs; sisters Peggy Bruce of Santa Rosa, California, and Aleene Carttaco of Vancouver, California; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; great-granddaughter; and brother William Earl McPhun.
Cremation will take place and a celebration of life will be announced at a later date. Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.
