ROCK SPRINGS -- Diane Lake, 77, passed away Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County. She was a lifelong resident of Wyoming.
Ms. Lake was born on March 25, 1942, in Rawlins, the daughter of Monte J. Lake and Ruth Evert. She attended schools in Rawlins and was a 1960 graduate of Rawlins High School.
Ms. Lake married Earl Seiloff on Aug. 12, 1958, in Kemmerer. They later divorced. She married Tim Harnden on Oct. 25, 1970, in Laramie. They later divorced.
Diane worked as a clerk for Safeway for 20 years until her retirement in 1986.
Ms. Lake was a member of the Lutheran Church.
She enjoyed spending time with family and friends, drinking coffee, crafting, reading, and folk-art painting. Diane especially enjoyed nature; watching animals, birds, smelling flowers and watching storms move in.
Ms. Lake was a member of the Wyoming Historical Society and the Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary.
Survivors include her special friend Carl Campbell of Green River; sons Ron Seiloff and wife Barbie of Baggs and Tom Seiloff and wife Colleen of Green River; daughter-in-law Darlene Seiloff of Arizona; brothers Robert Lake of Farmington, Missouri, Dick Lake of Burns and Herb Prue of Anthem, Arizona; sisters Laura Lee Lake of Casper, Monica Lake of Lacey, Washington, and Linda Prue-Smith of Cheyenne; grandchildren Jamie, Tyler, Sarah, Casey, and Zach; seven great-grandchildren Gunner, Sawyer, Serenna, Tavyn, Karver, Kylie, and Beau; and several cousins, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister Anita Vasquez; infant brother John Monte Lake; and beloved eldest son Kenny Seiloff.
Funeral services will be conducted at 10 a.m. Thursday, March 5, 2020, at Vase Funeral Chapel. Interment will be in Reader Cemetery in Savery. Friends may call at the Vase Funeral Home one hour prior to services. Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.