BULLHEAD CITY, Ariz. -- Donald J. Bostwick, 76, passed away Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County surrounded by his family. He was a resident of Bullhead City, Arizona, for the past six years and a former resident of Rock Springs.
He was born on Sept. 7, 1943, in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin, the son of Kenneth Charles Bostwick and Irene Martha Gallman. Mr. Bostwick attended schools in Janesville, Wisconsin, and Lakewood, California.
Donald married Kathleen Ann Volkmann in Lakewood in 1969. They later divorced.
He served in the U.S. Navy from 1960 to 1961, where he was in the special forces.
Don worked in several fields throughout his lifetime; the longest being with Sears as a technician for 24 years until retirement in 1999.
Don loved to make people laugh and always had a new joke to tell or a story from his life to share. He loved to just talk to people. He touched many lives and had friends from all across the country. His loss will be felt far and wide; he will be greatly missed.
Survivors include his ex-wife Kathleen of Rock Springs; son Richard Brandt and wife Janet of Oregon City, Oregon; daughters Sabrina Dona and ex-husband Guy, Shanna Sackett and husband Jeff and Samantha Merrell and husband Phil, all of Rock Springs; eight grandchildren Calen Brandt, Cierra Brandt and significant other Loren, Kyle Dona and wife Danielle, Brenda Schafer and husband Matthew, Bryce Bostwick, Dakota Sackett and significant other Cory, Robert Merrell and significant other Mackenzie, and Devyn Merrell and significant other Tim; 12 great-grandchildren Ezra, Cayden, Kaelynn, Trysten, Payton, Kinsington, Andrew, Bentley, Liam, Dreven, Timmy, and Rosealee; cousin Stephen Shea and wife Gigi Jasper; adopted daughters Annetta Richards, Kathy Walsh, and Loretta Thomas; and nieces Sherri Olsie, and Valerie Sprague.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister Marcia Sprague; and nephew Ardie Sprague.
Following cremation, a celebration of life with military honors will be hosted at noon Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at American Legion Archie Hay Post No. 24, 551 Broadway St., Rock Springs. Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.
