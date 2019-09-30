ROCK SPRINGS -- Dorothy Jo Manley Wataha, 92, died peacefully on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, of natural causes in Rock Springs.
Dorothy was born on June 27, 1927, at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County in Rock Springs. She was the youngest of three daughters and grew up near the old Union Pacific Railroad roundhouse; her father was a watchman for the railroad. She attended Yellowstone Elementary School, Rock Springs Junior High School and Rock Springs High School, graduating in 1945. She attended the University of Wyoming for two years, married Paul J. Wataha in Ogden, Utah, in 1947, and then lived in Rock Springs until her death. She had three sons.
Dorothy was a member of the First Congregational Church her entire life, serving in many capacities over the years. Her biggest contributions were in the choir and as a vocal soloist for church-based weddings and funerals. She served on countless civic and school-based committees and was a member of the PEO. She believed strongly in music education. She was a talented musician and music advocate, gardener, and enjoyed outdoor activities.
Dorothy was a dedicated mother and spouse and a loyal and honest friend to many. She was active, independent, candid, fun, and wise beyond her experiences. She was an enduring source of help and advice to her family and many others. She made a true difference in every life she touched.
She was preceded in death by her father Charles Roland Manley; mother Nettie Hendrickson Manley; her husband; sisters Marjorie Beardsley and Elaine Zeiler; and her middle son Paul Jay Wataha.
Dorothy is survived by her sons John Charles Wataha and Joesph Frank Wataha; five grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
She will be sorely missed, but her contributions and selfless love for so many will endure in many hearts forever, foremost in ours. As per her wishes, no public funeral or memorial service is planned.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.