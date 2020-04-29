ROCK SPRINGS — Dorothy Kalan, 94, of Rock Springs, Wyoming passed away on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at Deer Trail Assisted Living. She was a resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming for the past four years and former resident of Kemmerer, Wyoming.
Mrs. Kalan was born on November 16, 1925 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, the daughter of Frank Matkovich and Margaret Kocjan.
She attended schools in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and graduated from there.
Mrs. Kalan married Otto Kalan in 1948 in Kemmerer and he preceded her in death in 1999.
Her interests included raising and supporting her family. She had a very contagious personality and was genuinely loved by all that met her. She also loved to polka dance.
Survivors include three sons; Gary Kalan and wife Maggie of Westchester, Ohio, David Kalan of Oak Creek, Wisconsin and Dan Kalan and wife Pamela of Green River, Wyoming; five grandchildren, Jason, Michael, Andy, Braunson and Parker and ten great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and one brother.
Cremation will take place.
Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.
