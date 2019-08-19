PROVO, Utah -- Douglas Clay Jarvie, 91, died quietly at home in Provo, Utah, on Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019.
He was born Dec. 21, 1927, in Rock Springs to Thomas and Alice Jarvie.
Funeral services will be hosted at 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, at Nelson Family Mortuary, 4780 N. University Ave., Provo. There will be a viewing from 5-5:45 p.m. Thursday. Interment will be at noon Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, in the Manila City Cemetery, 460 N. Fourth E., Manila, Utah. Services can be viewed via webcast at www.NelsonMortuary.com.
