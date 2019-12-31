ROCK SPRINGS -- Douglas Keith Schmidt, 65, passed away Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County. He was a resident of Rock Springs for the past 46 years and a former resident of Tioga, North Dakota.
Mr. Schmidt was born on Nov. 19, 1954, in Powers Lake, North Dakota, the son of Leo Schmidt and Claudia Wilson. He attended schools in North Dakota and was a 1973 graduate of Tioga High School.
Mr. Schmidt married Nancy McLeod on June 19, 1982, in Rock Springs at the Saints Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church.
He worked for Bridger Coal Company for 42 years until his retirement on Dec. 1, 2019, as a heavy equipment operator.
Mr. Schmidt was a proud member of the Boilermakers Western Energy Union since 1978.
He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather, and an avid fisherman. Mr. Schmidt's passions included fishing at the Flaming and Gorge his girls: Nancy, Amanda, and Rory.
Survivors include his wife; daughter Amanda Holmes and husband Chris of Evansville, Wisconsin; brother Craig Schmidt and wife Kelly of Rock Springs; sister Debbie Lopez and husband Eddie of Rock Springs; granddaughter Rory Holmes; and several cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Mr. Schmidt was preceded in death by his parents; maternal grandparents; paternal grandparents; and brother Kirk Wilson.
The family respectfully requests donations in Doug's memory be made to the Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County Foundation, 1200 College Drive, Rock Springs, WY 82901. Following cremation, a celebration of life will be conducted at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 3, 2019, at Vase Funeral Chapel, 154 Elk Street, Rock Springs. Friends may call at the Vase Chapel one hour prior to services. Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.
