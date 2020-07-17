Eleanor (Rohlf) Drazovich 1927-2020 Eleanor R Drazovich, Obituary Eleanor Rohlf Drazovich of Palo Alto, California, died July 13, 2020 at the age of 93 at Mission House Hospice in Redwood City, California. She was a long-time Wyoming resident of 62 years. Eleanor was a trailblazer. Born in Uniontown, Pennsylvania, she was second and youngest child of Owen and Grace Rohlf. Owen died before her birth and Eleanor was raised by a single mother who instilled a hard work ethic and love education in Eleanor. She was one of the rare women of her age with a higher degree and, in 1948 at the age of 21, Eleanor graduated from Bethany College with a degree in sociology. Seeking an adventure and on opportunity to help others, Eleanor moved to Rock Springs, Wyoming where she began a career in the Wyoming Department of Social Services. She eventually settled in and met John Drazovich, who would be her husband of 54 years. Together, Eleanor and John raised two sons, Bob and Steven. Eleanor was dedicated to her family, career and community. She spent 25 years as a state social worker and an additional 12 years at the Rock Springs School District as one of its first school social workers. Her community involvement included PEO, the Sweetwater County Child Development Center, Big Brothers/Big Sisters (founded the local chapter), Right to Read Program, PTA, Boy Scouts and the Toastmasters Club. She was an active member of the Rock Springs First Methodist Church including as the Sunday School Superintendent and President of the Women Society of Christian Service. In 1993, John and Eleanor moved to Boulder Lake, Wyoming taking advantage of the beautiful Wind Rivers. In her later years, Eleanor resided in Palo Alto, CA and had the opportunity to travel and enjoy her three grandchildren. Eleanor remained active in a number of community and senior groups. Eleanor is survived by one son and daughter-in-law, Bob Drazovich and Debbie Tranowski and three grandchildren: Whitney, Spencer, and Logan of Palo Alto, California. She was preceded in death by her husband John who died in 2004; her son Steven, who was killed in a mountain climbing accident in 1975 while a student at MIT; her parents and her brother. The family respectfully suggests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in Eleanor's name to the Steven J. Drazovich Memorial Fund. This fund encourages Wyoming students to excel in mathematics and can be sent to the foundation at 569 Madison Way, Palo Alto, CA 94303. Funeral Services will be conducted at 1:00 P.M. Tuesday July 21, 2020 at the First United Methodist Church, 1515 Edgar Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Interment will be in Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery. Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com
Most Popular
Articles
- Confederate flags in Wyoming. Why?
- Man dies in crash north of Pinedale
- Ciner expansion project proposal moves forward
- After nearly a year overseas, 115th Field Artillery Brigade returns home
- School district preparing for in-person instruction
- UPDATED: Walmart, Smith's to require customers to wear masks at all their stores
- Sweetwater County adds its first COVID-19 death to state total
- Sweetwater County adds its second COVID death to state total
- Arrest Report July 15
- State employees to see furloughs, reductions in force due to budget shortfalls
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Calendar
-
Jul 18
-
Jul 18
-
Jul 18
-
Jul 18
-
Jul 18
-
Jul 20
-
Jul 21
-
Jul 21
-
Jul 21
-
Jul 21
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.