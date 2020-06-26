John Mark Duletsky 1961-2019 John Mark Duletsky was born July 26, 1961 in Roswell, NM, and passed away August 25, 2019 at the age of 58. For the nine months before his passing he lived in Leavenworth, KS with his sister, Luanne Duletsky Sterner, and her husband Tom Sterner. Mark enjoyed exploring the natural world. As a child, Mark brought home salamanders, snakes, rocks, leaves, and sticks. As an adult he made his living as a certified Professional Geologist. He graduated from the University of Wyoming in 1988 with a degree in Geology and was a few credit hours from a degree in Petroleum Engineering. In his career Mark taught drilling, worked in copper and potash mining, and remediated a Super Fund site. Hunting both game and rocks, camping, hiking, Prairie rattler named Holmes, gardening, yard care were evidence of Mark's love of nature and being outdoors. And, of course, he loved his dog, Bear. Mark is survived by his daughter Bailee Hanson; brother, Sam Duletsky; sister Luanne Duletsky Sterner. A memorial will be held July 9, 2020 at the Fox Funeral home, 2800 Commercial Way, in Rock Springs, Wyoming. The 10:00 a.m. gathering will be followed by placing his cremains in the Green River.
Most Popular
Articles
- A little taste of Rock Springs' past
- Arrest Report June 20
- Cheyenne day care worker charged with manslaughter
- Public can comment on PacifiCorp's plans at RS meeting
- Rock Springs residents arrested on felony charges
- Arrest Report June 24
- Cody residents claim they solved riddle of Fenn's hidden treasure
- Protesters arrested in confrontation with Laramie police
- Trespassers cited at Kanye West's ranch
- First-degree murder case bound over to district court
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Calendar
-
Jun 27
-
Jun 27
-
Jun 28
-
Jun 29
-
Jun 30
-
Jul 1
-
Jul 1
-
Jul 1
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.