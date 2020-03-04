ROCK SPRINGS -- Edward George Novotny Sr., 78, passed away Monday, March 2, 2020, at the University of Utah Hospital in Salt Lake City, Utah. He was a lifelong resident of Rock Springs.
He was born on March 25, 1941, in Rock Springs, the son of John Novotny Jr. and Anne Story. Edward was a 1959 graduate from Rock Springs High School.
Mr. Novotny owned and proudly operated Ed's Body Shop for many years and was given the Automobile Refinishers Achievement Award by the Martin-Senour Company.
He was a devoted member of Holy Spirit Catholic Community and Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 151.
Ed was also a musician and proud drummer and guitar player and performed with local bands including Eddie and the Boozers, the Ed Novotny Trio, the Channels, Sweetwater Coalition and Ed Julius and the Wranglers.
Ed enjoyed spending time with his family, cooking and he loved cars.
Survivors include his sons David Novotny and wife Angie of Herriman, Utah, Daniel Novotny of Murray, Utah, and Edward Novotny Jr. of Cheyenne; daughters Christine Hart and husband Jeff of South Jordan, Utah, and Nicole Novotny Smith and husband Mark of Cheyenne; brother John Novotny and wife Helen of Rock Springs; grandchildren Tommy Novotny, Sarah Novotny, Hailey Novotny and Tyler Hart; great-grandchildren Clayton, Vivienne, Luke and Tucker; and several cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and his first wife Dena.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at the Saints Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church, 633 Bridger Ave., Rock Springs. A vigil service with rosary will be recited at 5 p.m. Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at the Vase Funeral Chapel, 154 Elk St., Rock Springs. Interment will be in the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery. Friends may call at the Vase Chapel on Tuesday one hour prior to the rosary and on Wednesday at the Vase Chapel one hour prior to Mass. Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.