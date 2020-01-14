BILLINGS, Mont. -- Edward Lee Martin, 84, of Billings, Montana, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, at his home. A resident of Billings for the past two years and former resident of Green River, Rawlins, and Cheyenne, Mr. Martin died following an illness of one year.
He was born on July 24, 1935, in Thermopolis, the son of Joseph Houston and Nettie Elizabeth Slagle Martin. Mr. Martin attended schools in Rock Springs.
He married JoAnna Lee Valencia in Evanston on Aug. 29, 1966. She preceded him in death on Aug. 28, 2019.
Mr. Martin was a United States Army veteran, having served from Nov. 17, 1959, until April 30, 1964, when he received his honorable discharge.
Mr. Martin was employed by Union Pacific Railroad for many years and retired as a locomotive engineer.
He was a member of Christian Motorcycle Association and American Legion for seven years. He traveled all over the United States on his Harley-Davidson motorcycle and visited 48 states. He also enjoyed fishing, camping and biking.
Survivors include his daughters Natalie Ann Sundberg, Vicky Jo Martin and Angie Martin; sister Delores Prime and husband Wayne of Green River; several nieces and nephews; granddaughter Ashley Noel Simmons and husband Mike; and great-granddaughters Sophia, Olivia and Emily Simmons.
He was preceded in death by his wife JoAnna; son Edward Lee Martin Jr.; brothers Joseph, Sam, Dewey, Danny, and Billy Martin; and sisters Victoria Christensen, Violet Wilks, Judy Ritchie and Marie Miller.
Cremation has taken place and services will be announced at a later date. Cards may be sent to Natalie Sundburg, 3123 Marguerite Blvd., Billings, MT 59102. Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.
