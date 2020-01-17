GREEN RIVER -- Eileen Rae Hubbard, 61, of Green River passed away suddenly Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County.
She was born Jan. 24, 1958, in Rock Springs, the daughter of Robert Rae and Margaret Jane Alexander Black. She attended schools in Rock Springs and graduated from Rock Springs High School with the Class of 1976.
Eileen married Ricky Hubbard in Pinedale. He preceded her in death.
She enjoyed spending time with her "cat baby."
Survivors include her son Michael Hubbard of Colorado; daughter Jennifer Allen and husband Tabor of Texas; sister Ellen Ann Bernatis and husband John of Green River; grandchildren Anthony and Christina Hubbard, Tabor and Rex Allen; one aunt; numerous cousins; and three nieces.
She was preceded in death by her parents Robert and Margaret Black; and her grandparents.
Cremation has taken place. At her request, there will be no services. Condolences for family can be left at www.foxfh.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.