ROCK SPRINGS -- Elizabeth (Betty) Jane Leosco, 92, died on Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in the Memory Care Unit of Deer Trail Assisted Living facility, where she had been a resident for three years.
Mrs. Leosco was born on July 25, 1927, in Rock Springs, the daughter of the late David G. Wilde and Mayme E. Savela Wilde. Betty graduated from Rock Springs High School and later the University of Wyoming with a degree in education.
She taught fourth grade at Washington School in Rock Springs for 15 years.
She married John F. Leosco in Rock Springs in 1954. He preceded her in death on Sept. 10, 1986, after 32 years of marriage.
Mrs. Leosco is survived by son John D. Leosco of Rock Springs; and grandchildren John R. Leosco of Salt Lake City, Utah, and Nicholas M. Leosco of Green River.
In addition to her parents and husband, Mrs. Leosco was preceded in death by daughter Jane Elizabeth Leosco; brother David G. Wilde Jr.; and sister Barbara Kessner.
Betty Jane loved Rock Springs, the state of Wyoming, and its residents.
Private funeral services will be conducted. Interment will take place at the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery. Condolences for family can be left at www.foxfh.com.
