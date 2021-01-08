John Alvin Elmer

 

1943-2020 John Alvin Elmer, 78, of Evanston died December 22. John Alvin Elmer was born the son of Alvin J. and Merle (Johnson) Elmer October 20, 1943 in Rock Springs, WY. A memorial services will be held Saturday, January 9, 2021; 2:00 PM at Crandall Funeral Home 800 Uinta St., Evanston. Condolences may be expressed at www.crandallfhevanston.com

To plant a tree in memory of John Elmer as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

