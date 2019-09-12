GREEN RIVER — Elsie M. Arb, 71, of Green River passed away Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County.
Elsie was born on Sept. 26, 1947, in Larned, Kansas, the daughter of John D. and Ardis F. Cornell Countryman.
She married Raymond Arb in Emporia, Kansas. They later divorced.
She worked as a registered nurse for many years. She was a member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses in Rock Springs.
Elsie enjoyed photography, nature and animals, and always tried to help people.
Survivors include her brothers and sisters John Wayne Countryman and wife Cheryl of Manhattan, Kansas, Charles Edward Countryman of Kinsley, Kansas, Earl David Countryman of Americas, Kansas, Mary Ardis Proberts of Kinsley, Kansas, Robert Dean Countryman and wife Patricia of Witchita, Kansas, Julia Marie Hohn and husband Dan of Nixa, Missouri, Virgil Michael Countryman and wife Kathy of Emporia, Kansas, and Katherine Elaine Countryman of Rock Springs; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents John and Ardis Countryman; and brothers James Lee Countryman, Arthur Fred Countryman, Harold Eugene Countryman, and Samuel Richard Countryman.
Cremation has taken place. Memorial services will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 150 Mesa Drive, Rock Springs. Condolences for family can be left at www.foxfh.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.