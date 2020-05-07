ROCK SPRINGS — Emil Joseph Bartolic, 96, of Rock Springs, Wyoming passed away on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at his home. A longtime resident of Rock Springs, Mr. Bartolic died following a lengthy illness.
He was born on January 17, 1924 in Red Lodge, Montana, the son of Michael Phillip Bartolic and Pauleen Baricevoc Bartolic.
Mr. Bartolic attended schools in Red Lodge, Montana and Rock Springs, Wyoming.
He married Martha Jean Wisniewski on March 3, 1956 in Rock Springs, and she preceded him in death on July 2, 2013.
Mr. Bartolic was a United States Marine veteran of World War II. He served in Iwo Jima.
Mr. Bartolic worked for Sweetwater County Road and Bridge for 35 years and retired in 1989 as a foreman.
He was a member of Holy Spirit Catholic Community, VFW, B.P.O. Elks Lodge and Fraternal Order of Eagles.
His interests included hunting, fishing, yard work, and barbecuing pigs. He loved spending time with his children and grandchildren.
Survivors include his daughters Tracy Bartolic Cuin of Rock Springs and daughter Chris Foley of Cape Coral, Florida; one brother Albert Bartolic and wife Doramary of Los Angeles, California; one sister Margaret Magagna of Boise, Idaho, seven grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife Martha; two sons Michael and Albert; two brothers Antone Bartolic and Dick Bartolic; and two sisters Olga Mabry and Willie Pleich.
Cremation will take place and memorial services will be announced at a later date.
Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.