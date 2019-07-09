GREEN RIVER—Erma “Dixie” Cook, 93, died Sunday, July 7, 2019, at Mission at Castle Rock in Green River. She was a resident of Rock Springs for over 30 years and is a former resident of Nebraska.
She was born on Oct. 21, 1925, in Morrill, Nebraska, the daughter of Henry Miller and Belinda Lind. She attended schools in Torrington and was a 1943 graduate of the Torrington High School. She also attended community college in Lakewood, Colorado, and Barnes Business School in Denver.
She worked as an accountant for Continental Airlines, Sinclair Refining, and the Veteran’s Administration in Cheyenne. She also managed the Silver Dollar in Rock Springs and worked at Castletons in Salt Lake City.
Following cremation there will be no services at her request.
Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.