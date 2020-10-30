1952-2020 James "Jim" Angelo Eusek, 68, of Rock Springs, Wyoming died October 26. Funeral Services will be conducted at 1:00 P.M. Monday November 2, 2020 at Vase Funeral Chapel, 154 Elk Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Interment will be in Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery. Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com
To plant a tree in memory of James Eusek as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
