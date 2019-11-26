GREEN RIVER -- Evaline Valencia, 85, of Green River, passed away Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at her home. She was a longtime resident of Green River.
She was born March 18, 1934 in Rock Springs, the daughter of John Andrich and Edith Bender Andrich. She attended schools in Superior.
Evaline was employed with Wyoming Fish and Game for 20 years.
She married Percy Valencia Jr. on May 4, 1949, in Green River. They had been married for over 50 years. He preceded her in death in September 2003.
Valencia was a member of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Green River. She had been active with her husband in various U.S. veterans auxiliary organization.
She enjoyed traveling, reading, sewing, crocheting and knitting. She was an excellent pastry chef and cook. She also loved horses and was an avid animal lover. She especially loved her grandchildren.
Survivors include her sons Percy Mitchell Valencia and wife Bev of Mesquite, Nevada, and Bruce Valencia of Plain City, Utah; daughter Anna Jones and husband Scott of Green River; sister-in-law Pat McClain and husband Raymond of Green River; grandchildren Stephanie Peterson (Brandon), Christa Dominguez (Melissa), and Danelle Burd (Dylan); nine great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by parents; and husband Percy Valencia Jr.
Funeral services will be announced at a later date. Condolences for family can be left at www.foxfh.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.