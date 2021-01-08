Margaret "Peggy" Evans
Margaret "Peggy" (DeWulf) Evans 1930-2021 Margaret (Peggy) DeWulf Evans passed away January 3, 2021 at the age of 90 years old. She was born on March 28, 1930 to Joseph L. De Wulf and Helen Brown De Wulf. The youngest of three daughters, she grew up in South Baxter, a Mountain Fuel Camp and attended school in a one room school house. They moved to Rock Springs so the girls could go to High School. After graduation, Peggy attended nurses training at St. Benedicts in Ogden, UT and graduated from the University of St. Louis. She worked as a nurse in Rock Springs, New York, Oregon and California. Peggy retired from Chinese Hospital in San Francisco as a surgery nurse for over 40 years. She returned to her home in Rock Springs to be close to family. Peggy was preceded in death by her parents, her husband; Herb Evans, her sister and brother-in-law Dolores and William O'Farrell, her brother-in-law Pete Radman, and nephew Joe Radman. She is survived by her sister Patricia Radman, nephew Dave Radman family, nieces DeAnn & Steve Jenkins family, ZoAnn Byrnes family, Joanie & Dave Paoli family, Kathleen & Michael Kottenstette family, Laureen Powell family, Colleen & Charlie West family, and several great nieces and nephews Private family services will be held at a later date. The family respectfully requests donation be made in Peggy's memory to: St. Joseph's Children's Home, P.O. Box 1117, Torrington, Wyoming 82240-1117 Condolences may be left a www.vasefuneralhomes.com

