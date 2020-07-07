1973-2020 Lena Lynn Fletcher, 46, of Rock Springs, Wyoming died June 29. Funeral services will be held at 2:00pm, Monday, July 6, 2020 at the Restoration Ministries Church, 518 Elk St, Rock Springs, WY. Condolences may be left at www.foxfh.com
To plant a tree in memory of Lena Fletcher as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.