ROCK SPRINGS -- Florence "Floss" Cilensek, 96, of 333 I St., Rock Springs, passed away on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020. A resident of Rock Springs since 1924, she lived in Riverton from 1935 until 1940.
She was born on Feb. 3, 1924, in Rock Springs and was the daughter of Val and Anno Saso Marcina. Floss attended schools in Rock Springs and Riverton and graduated from Rock Springs High School with the Class of 1942.
She was employed as a payroll clerk for Union Pacific Coal Mine office until her marriage to Frank P. Cilensek in Rock Springs on Jan. 17, 1948, at the Saints Cyril and Methodius Church, of which she was a member.
Survivors include daughter Carol Fritzler and husband Mike of Rock Springs; son Robert Cilensek of Sandy, Utah; and grandsons Chris Petro and wife Cyd of Annapolis, Maryland, and Corey Petro and wife Kiley of Woodinville, Washington; great-grandsons Miles Petro of Casper and Jayce Petro, Jayden Pedro and Jeff Connell, all of Washington; great-granddaughter Kinley Petro of Washington; surviving cousins, nieces and nephews; and special friend Vanessa Libolt.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Frank; and sisters Clare, Helen, Virgie and Alice.
Cremation will take place. There will be no services at her request.
