1946-2020 Ruben Flores, 73, of Green River died April 24. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, July 20, 2020 at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. A Rosary will be recited at 6:00 p.m., Sunday July 19, 2020 at the church. Masks and social distancing will be required. Condolences may be left at foxfh.com

