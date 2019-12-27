ROCK SPRINGS -- Floyd James Martinez, 67, passed away Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, at his home surrounded by his family. He was a lifelong resident of Rock Springs
Floyd was born on Jan. 2, 1952, in Rock Springs, the son of Ben Martinez and Delia Cordova Martinez. He attended school in Rock Springs.
Mr. Martinez married Cheryl Martinez in Reno, Nevada, on Dec. 10, 1993.
He was an Army veteran serving in the Vietnam War.
Floyd was a self-employed drilling consultant for 44 years.
His interests included spending time with family and friends, hunting, fishing and riding his Harley.
Survivors include his wife Cheryl Martinez of Rock Springs; sons Floyd Martinez Jr. and significant other Wes of Richmond, Texas, and Chris Robert Macy and wife Lacey, Danny Macy, and Troy Macy and wife Jennifer, all of Rock Springs; daughters Tammy Fleck and husband Fred of Rock Springs and Roberta Rippetoe and husband Jesse of McAlester, Oklahoma; seven brothers Jerry Martinez and wife Becky and Richard Martinez, all of Rock Springs, Tommy Martinez and wife Lisa of Aurora, Colorado, DeWayne Martinez and wife Katie of San Lorenzo, California, Larry Martinez and wife Lynn of Minot, North Dakota, Robert Martinez of Rock Springs and Wayne Michael Martinez of Salt Lake City; six sisters Christine Simon of Aurora, Dolores Cangianni and husband Joseph of Mamaroneck, New York, Benita Mott and husband Steve of Sundance, and Frieda Atwood, Becky Ranta Fox and husband Jeff and Patricia Atwood and husband Hollis, all of Rock Springs; 16 grandchildren Austin Macy, C.J. Macy, Quinn Macy, Tony Martinez, Heather Martinez, Benjamin Munsinger, Charles Rippetoe and wife Brandi, Joe Rippetoe, Christina Friel, Robert Friel, Tena Lynn Macy, Danny James Macy, Brianna Macy, Shane Fleck, Cheyenne Fleck, Dayzia Fleck; nine great-grandchildren Chandler, Aubery, Pricella, Kolbie, Amiyah, Kyler, Tony, Little Robert and Leila; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents; grandparents; and brothers Anthony Martinez, Ben Martinez Jr. and Baby Michael Martinez.
Cremation has taken place. Services will be conducted at a later date. Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.
