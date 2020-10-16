1932-2020 Virginia Ann Folks, 88, of Rock Springs, Wyoming died October 8. Funeral services will be conducted at 10:00 A.M. Tuesday October 20, 2020 at the Grace Baptist Church, 100 Willow Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Interment will be in the Rest Haven Memorial Gardens. Condolences may be left a www.vasefuneralhomes.com
