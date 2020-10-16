Virginia Ann Folks
Buy Now

 

1932-2020 Virginia Ann Folks, 88, of Rock Springs, Wyoming died October 8. Funeral services will be conducted at 10:00 A.M. Tuesday October 20, 2020 at the Grace Baptist Church, 100 Willow Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Interment will be in the Rest Haven Memorial Gardens. Condolences may be left a www.vasefuneralhomes.com

To plant a tree in memory of Virginia Folks as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.