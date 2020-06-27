In this 1984 photo, Tampa Bay Buccaneers owner Hugh Culverhouse, left, and general manager Phil Krueger laugh during NFL football practice in Tampa. Florida. Krueger, who helped build a dominant defense as an assistant for 1967 national champion Southern California and later became part of the first coaching staff in Buccaneers’ history, died Monday, June 22, 2020.

To plant a tree in memory of Former NFL as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.