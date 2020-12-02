Frances Vigil

1939-2020
On Tuesday, November 17th our beloved Frances was ushered through the pearly gates of Heaven and into the arms of her Wonderful Savior Jesus.
She was reunited with the many family and friends who went before her. Frances always clung to a confident hope that what the Bible said was true and especially so in 2 Corinthians 5:8, “We are confident, I say, and willing rather to be absent from the body, and to be present with the Lord.”
She is survived by the love of her life Ernie Vigil whom she spent 45 years of marriage with. She also leaves behind 7 children and their spouses. Her legacy as a loving grandmother lives on in 35 grandchildren, 57 great-grands, and 4 great-great grands. Frances will live on by those whose lives she touched teaching us to love the Lord with all your heart, be fervent in prayer and watch God do amazing things, and by loving others through forgiveness, kindness and acts of service.
We anticipate with great joy seeing her again on the streets of gold when we all get to Heaven. A Celebration of Life will be held on December 15th at Grace Baptist Church at 10:30 a.m. with a meal to follow. Condolences may be left at www.foxfh.com
