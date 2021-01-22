1934-2021 Betsy Francois, 86, of Farson, Wyoming died January 13. Following cremation, celebration of life will be conducted at 12:00 P.M., Saturday, January 23, 2021at the Farson-Eden Community Hall, 4017 N US Highway 191, Farson, WY Condolences may be left a www.vasefuneralhomes.com
