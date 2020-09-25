Chris Frandsen
1951-2020 Chris Frandsen, 68, of Rock Springs, Wyoming died September 21. Graveside services and interment will be conducted at 11:30 A.M., Monday September 28 20202 in the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery. Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com

