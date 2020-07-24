1957 - 2020
Frank Ortega, 63, passed away on Saturday, July 18, 2020 south of Green River Wyoming. He was a lifelong resident of Green River.
He was born on January 14, 1957 in Rock Springs, Wyoming, the son of Dominico Ortega and Audila Martinez. Frank was a United States Marine Veteran.
Cremation will take place and private family service will be held.
A memorial ride will start at 9:00 A.M. Saturday, July 25, 2020 at the Green River Chamber of Commerce, 1155 West Flaming Gorge Way.
Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com
