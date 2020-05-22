Curtis Funk 1942-2020 Curt M. Funk, 78, passed away Sunday, May 17, 2020 at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County in Rock Springs, Wyoming. He was a resident of Green River, Wyoming for the last 25 years and is a former resident of West Linn, Oregon.Mr. Funk was born on January 23, 1942 in Portland, Oregon; the son of Ivor Stack and Mary Zeller. He attended schools in West Linn, Oregon and was a 1960 graduate of West Linn High School. Curt also attended Oregon State University where he earned a Bachelors'' Degree in Wildlife Management. Mr. Funk married Susan F. Schuppel on July 24, 1965 in Willamette, Oregon. He worked for the water department in West Linn, Oregon for 25 years until his retirement in 1996. Curt was an avid outdoors man who enjoyed hunting and fishing. He loved to travel in an RV and explore with Susie.Survivors include his wife, Susan Funk of Green River, Wyoming, as well as several cousins. Mr. Funk was preceded in death by his mother.Cremation will take place.The family respectfully requests donations in Curt's memory be made to a charity of your choice. Condolences may be left at www.vasefunearlhomes.com
