ROCK SPRINGS -- Gale G. Andrews, 83, passed away Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, at her home in Rock Springs surrounded by her family. She was a longtime resident of Rock Springs.
Ms. Andrews was born on Nov. 3, 1936, in Neola, Utah, the daughter of William W. Greenhalgh and Savella Wilson.
She attended schools in Wyoming and was a 1954 graduate of Reliance High School. Ms. Andrews then attended the University of Wyoming where she obtained a bachelor's degree in education.
Gale married Thomas William Andrews on Dec. 23, 1955, in Rock Springs.
Mrs. Andrews worked for Sweetwater County School District No. 1 for 43 years until her retirement in 1998 as an elementary teacher.
She was a member of the Methodist Church.
Mrs. Andrews was the treasurer of Alpha Delta Kappa and a member of the Retired Teachers Association.
She loved spending time with family and friends, shopping, and playing pinochle.
Survivors include her husband Thomas "Tom" Andrews of Rock Springs; son Thomas Michael Andrews and wife Tina of Rock Springs; sisters Glenna Jelosek and husband Jimmy of Colorado Springs, Colorado, DeEtte Angelovic of Salt Lake City, Utah, and Mona Thomas and husband Scotty of Rock Springs; brother Monty Greenhalgh and wife Rose of Colorado Springs; sisters-in-law Mildred Greenhalgh of Cedar City, Utah, and Marla Greenhalgh of Las Vegas, Nevada; and grandchildren, and extended family.
Mrs. Andrews was preceded in death by her parents; sisters Bonnie Kouris and husband Bill, LaRee Madden and husband Bert, Margie Elliot and husband Jerry, and Sheila Williams and husband Norv; brothers Ted Greenhalgh, Billy Greenhalgh and Ned Greenhalgh; and brother-in-law John Angelovic.
The family respectfully requests donations in Gale's memory be made to Cowboys Against Cancer, 1893 Dewar Drive, Rock Springs, WY 82901, or to Hospice of Sweetwater County, 333 Broadway St., Suite 220, Rock Springs, WY 82901. Following cremation, services will be announced at a later date.
Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.
