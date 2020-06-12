Steven Jared Gault

 

1982-2020 Steven Jared Gault, 38, of Rock Springs, WY died June 8. Cremation has taken place and a "Celebration of Life" will be conducted on Monday, June 22, 2020 from 1:00 P.M. until 4:00 P.M. at Sante Fe Southwest Grill, 1635 Elk Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com

To plant a tree in memory of Steven Gault as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

