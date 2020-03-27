ROCK SPRINGS -- Gerald E. Bucho, 82, passed away on Sunday, March 22, 2020, at his home in Rock Springs. He was a lifelong resident of Rock Springs.
He was born in Rock Springs on Oct. 23, 1937, the son of John Bucho Sr. and Rena Bertagnolli Bucho. Mr. Bucho attended school in Rock Springs and was a graduate of Rock Springs High School with the Class of 1956.
He married Helen Hartt in Rock Springs on Sept. 1, 1962.
Mr. Bucho was a U.S. Navy veteran who served from July 8, 1956, until July 8, 1960, and received his honorable discharge. He served during the Vietnam Era.
He was employed by Stauffer Chemical, Rhone-Poulenc and later OCI. He worked there for 37 years and retired as warehouse tool-man in 1999.
Mr. Bucho was a member of the Holy Spirit Catholic Community.
His interests included spending time with family, hunting, fishing, gardening and going to their cabin in the Hoback Ranches.
Survivors include his wife Helen Bucho of Rock Springs; daughters Tammy Walker and husband Ron and Laurie Heikes and husband Korey, all of Rock Springs; sister Norma Jean Donald and husband Jim of Rock Springs; brothers Eddie Bucho and Richard Bucho; grandchildren Jared Walker and wife Annie, Ryan Heikes and Koryn Heikes; several cousins, nieces, and nephews; and grand dogs Murphy Oakley, Cooper and Beau.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers John Bucho, Bill Bucho and Bob Bucho; and sister Flora Harakopis.
The family respectfully requests donations in Gerald's memory be made to the Loaves and Fishes Soup Kitchen, 116 Broadway St., Rock Springs, WY, 82901. Please ensure envelopes as well as checks are addressed to Loaves and Fishes with care to Holy Spirit Catholic Community. Cremation will take place and services will be conducted at a later date.
