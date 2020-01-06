ROCK SPRINGS -- Gerald L. Greenly, 90, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, at Deer Trail Assisted Living in Rock Springs. He was a resident of Rock Springs for the past 57 years and a former resident of Fort Laramie.
Mr. Greenly was born on Oct. 5, 1929, in Huntley, the son of Gerald Leslie Greenly and Selma Goble. He attended schools all around Wyoming and was a 1947 graduate of Fort Laramie High School.
Mr. Greenly married Betty Kuskie on Sept. 1, 1948. She preceded him in death in July 1981.
He married Diana Batchelor on July 8, 1983. She preceded him in death on Jan. 17, 2002.
Mr. Greenly was a member of the United Brotherhood of Carpenters.
He worked as a farmer as well as a carpenter for many years. Mr. Greenly worked as a carpenter for Sweetwater County School District No. 1 for 25 years until his retirement in 2005.
He enjoyed rock hunting, fishing, hunting, and woodworking.
Survivors include his daughter Donna Kettering and husband George of Rock Springs; grandchildren Robert Kettering and wife Lory of Green River and Tammy Valdez and husband Dallas of Rock Springs; great-grandchildren Clay and wife Sage, Cole, Carly and Ellie; and great-great grandson Dean.
Mr. Greenly was preceded in death by his parents; wives Betty Greenly and Diana; son Gary Greenly; daughter Kathy Greenly; and sister Naomi Jankowski.
Following cremation, there will be no services at his request. Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.
