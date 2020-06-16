1937-2020 Joseph John Giovale, 83, of Salt Lake City, Utah died June 10. Funeral services will be held at 11AM, Thursday, June 18, 2020 at Fox Funeral Home. A viewing will be held from 6PM to 8PM Wednesday. Graveside services and interment with Military Honors will be held at the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery. Condolences may be left at foxfh.com
