1956-2020 Wilfred Moccasin Gladue, 64, of Green River died December 15. Graveside services and interment took place at 11:00 am, Friday December 18, 2020 in the Riverview Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will also be held at a later date. Condolences for the family may be left at www.foxfh.com
