1933-2020 Joseph Glass, 87, of Green River died November 21. Mr. Glass was born January 6, 1933 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; the son of Joseph Glass and Mary Borres. However, he was raised by his foster parents, William and Helen Emery. Following cremation, services will be conducted at a later date.
