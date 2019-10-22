GREEN RIVER -- Gloria Candida Reyes, 82, passed away Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, at her home in Green River, surrounded by her family. She was a resident of Green River for the past 64 years and a former resident of Reliance.
Ms. Reyes was born on April 30, 1937, in Arroyo Seco, New Mexico, the daughter of Demetri Medina and Amada Trujillo.
She attended schools in Reliance and was a 1955 graduate of Green River High School.
Gloria married Frank Reyes on Feb. 11, 1956 in Green River. He preceded her in death on Dec. 21, 2016, in Green River.
Ms. Reyes owned and operated Frank's Standard with her husband for 25 years.
She was a member of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Community.
Ms. Reyes was a Girl Scout Leader for 30 years, a CCD teacher, a worker at the church store "Gods Little Treasures," a member of St. Ann's Group for 40 years, and participated in TOPS. She was a communion host helper and enjoyed playing bunko as well as bingo.
Survivors include daughters Diane F. Ashley and husband Gerald and Fran C. Gregory and husband Darren, all of Green River; sisters Irene Medina and Jenny Krans and husband Rich, all of Green River; grandchildren Chad Ashley and wife Stephanie, Amber Mann and husband Jarod, Candace Wuolle and husband Austin, and Clairissa Roosa and husband Trevor; great-grandchildren Julian Ashley, Oliver Ashley, Lane Mann, R.J. Mann, and Ava Wuolle; great-grandchild on the way Carson Wuolle; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; daughter Cindy Louise Reyes; brother Junior Medina; sister Lena Bernal; and great-grandchild baby Roosa.
The family respectfully requests donations in Gloria's memory be made to the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church at 900 Hitching Post Drive, Green River, WY 82935, or to Hospice of Sweetwater County at 333 Broadway St., Suite. 220, Rock Springs, WY 82901. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, at the Immaculate Catholic Church. A vigil service with rosary will be conducted at 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at the church. Interment will be in the Riverview Cemetery. Friends may call at the church on Sunday one hour prior to the rosary and again at the church on Monday one hour prior to Mass. Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.