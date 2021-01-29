Antonette (Toni) Maie Goodrich
1960-2021 Antonette (Toni) Maie Goodrich, 60, of Rock Springs died January 15. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm, January 30, 2021 at the Victory Christian Fellowship Church. A viewing will be held from 6-8 pm, January 29, 2021 at Fox Funeral Home. Interment will take place in the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery. Condolences may be left at www.foxfh.com

